Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 4,300

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,100 ($53.77) to GBX 4,300 ($56.39) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital cut Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.61) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.84) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.08) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.97) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,568.89 ($46.81).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 4,170.50 ($54.70) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.78 billion and a PE ratio of 7.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,743.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,209.18. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 2,350 ($30.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,170.50 ($54.70).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.40), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,140,339.67).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

