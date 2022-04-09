Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $314.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $384.00 to $314.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Compass Point lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.00.

MKTX opened at $281.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.69. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $279.43 and a 52 week high of $546.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

