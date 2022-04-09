Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target to $145.00

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.17.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $116.35 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $99.57 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.42. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after buying an additional 57,036 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

