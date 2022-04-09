Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Trading Up 5%

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.12 and last traded at C$2.12. Approximately 254,172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,958,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.

DML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 110.50.

Denison Mines ( TSE:DML Get Rating ) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.34 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Amanda Willett sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.86, for a total transaction of C$269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns -95,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($177,049.68).

About Denison Mines (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

