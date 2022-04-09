Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Receives $36.55 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth $64,246,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $64,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,747,000 after buying an additional 1,299,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,116,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,514,000 after buying an additional 805,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.98. 417,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,494. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Definitive Healthcare (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.