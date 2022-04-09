Davis Select International ETF (NYSEARCA:DINT) Trading Down 0.9%

Davis Select International ETF (NYSEARCA:DINT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.22 and last traded at $17.36. 18,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 77,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.