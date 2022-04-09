Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey Sells 1,200 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 1,200 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $34,812.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christopher Edward Mccloskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 16,512 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $430,467.84.

NYSE:MSP opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.73, a PEG ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.73. Datto Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.12.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter worth $45,653,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after buying an additional 300,280 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter worth $27,493,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after buying an additional 80,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Datto by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 123,133 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Datto in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

