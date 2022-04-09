Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $168.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Datto’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.70 million and the lowest is $168.40 million. Datto reported sales of $144.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full year sales of $724.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $723.00 million to $726.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $859.61 million, with estimates ranging from $851.70 million to $872.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%.

MSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

In other Datto news, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 16,512 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $430,467.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William Severance sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $52,954.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,783 shares of company stock worth $6,652,944 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Datto in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Datto by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Datto by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 628,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,572. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 95.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.73. Datto has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $29.12.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

