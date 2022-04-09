Datamine FLUX Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000536 BTC on major exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $274,021.95 and approximately $11,799.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00046102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.42 or 0.07591260 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,490.38 or 0.99756877 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,200,899 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.