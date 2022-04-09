Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.13. Daseke reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $394.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.65 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 70.76% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Daseke has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Daseke by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Daseke by 452.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

