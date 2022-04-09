Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler raised Darktrace from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
Shares of DRKTF stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Darktrace has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $13.70.
Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.
