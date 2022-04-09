Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stake Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 60,193 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $126.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRI. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

