DAOstack Price Tops $0.0227 (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, DAOstack has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $74,221.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,545.07 or 1.00039530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00063411 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00026246 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002007 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

