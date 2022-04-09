Dana (NYSE:DAN) Downgraded by Barclays

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dana in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Get Dana alerts:

NYSE DAN opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69. Dana has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

In other news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dana by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dana in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Dana (Get Rating)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.