Dalradian Resources (LON:DALR) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $86.25

Shares of Dalradian Resources Inc. (LON:DALR – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.25 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.11). Dalradian Resources shares last traded at GBX 86.25 ($1.13), with a volume of 381 shares.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 86.25.
Dalradian Resources Company Profile (LON:DALR)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Dalradian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalradian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.