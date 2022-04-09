DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

Stock analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of FEAM stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. 5E Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $49.50.
5E Advanced Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 5E Advanced Materials (FEAM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.