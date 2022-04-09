DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

Stock analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of FEAM stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. 5E Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

