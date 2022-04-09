D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.68. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $68.79 and a 12 month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.8% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 33.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 28,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 345.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 91,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 70,820 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

