D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 9,086 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $1,576,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Invesco by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 51,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $2,993,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts acquired 1,349,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,656,846.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,026,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $22,090,452.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.