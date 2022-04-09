D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 3,983 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth $40,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth $48,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Exelon by 102.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $50.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.59%.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

