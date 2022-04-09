D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 22 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000.
MDY opened at $477.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.96. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $452.89 and a 1 year high of $533.57.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.