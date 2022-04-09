D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 108,520 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVO opened at $120.56 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

