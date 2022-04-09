D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.15 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.09% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIOV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,539,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,228,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,289,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,274,000.

VIOV opened at $171.82 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $164.86 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.53.

