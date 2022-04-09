D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,615,000 after buying an additional 1,551,019 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,060,000 after buying an additional 1,481,539 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,121,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,671,000 after buying an additional 1,469,662 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,349,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,968,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,387,000 after buying an additional 1,045,937 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $52.64 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05.

