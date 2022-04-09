D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 1.78% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,027,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

NASDAQ FTHI opened at $22.85 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%.

