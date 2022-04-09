D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 23,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 34,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 154,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

GBDC opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.48.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

