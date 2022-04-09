Cwm LLC Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $239.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.54 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

