Cwm LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 578.8% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $397.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $404.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.00. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $350.99 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.