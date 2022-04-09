Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 669 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,753.42.

In related news, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MELI opened at $1,160.80 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $858.99 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.87 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,093.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1,269.37.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

