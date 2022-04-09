Cwm LLC Invests $928,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 15.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 20.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Snap-on by 5.0% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,111,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Snap-on by 53.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $208.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.40.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

