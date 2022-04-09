Cwm LLC Invests $1.21 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,680 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 7,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,932 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens cut their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $201.52 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.