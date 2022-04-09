Cwm LLC Invests $1.02 Million in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after acquiring an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,393,000 after purchasing an additional 271,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after purchasing an additional 221,860 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 647.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 205,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,595,000 after purchasing an additional 178,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $301.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.11.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,214 shares of company stock valued at $11,633,666. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.