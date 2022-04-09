Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 18,591 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Zillow Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 4,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $302,187.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 9,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $552,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,708. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Z has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of Z opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $147.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

