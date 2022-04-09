Cwm LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $132,000.
SHY opened at $83.06 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.99 and a 52 week high of $86.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.11.
