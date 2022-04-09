Cwm LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $132,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY opened at $83.06 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.99 and a 52 week high of $86.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.