CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $125.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Tigress Financial from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

CVS stock opened at $106.61 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $73.30 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $140.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,193 shares of company stock worth $22,168,897. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,487,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in CVS Health by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 32,468 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

