CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $125.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Tigress Financial from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.25% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.
CVS stock opened at $106.61 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $73.30 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $140.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,193 shares of company stock worth $22,168,897. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,487,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in CVS Health by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 32,468 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
