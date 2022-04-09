CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $44.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.17% from the stock’s previous close.
CSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
CSX opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CSX by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,798,000 after buying an additional 4,169,640 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in CSX by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in CSX by 335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
