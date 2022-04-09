CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $44.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.17% from the stock’s previous close.

CSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

CSX opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CSX by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,798,000 after buying an additional 4,169,640 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in CSX by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in CSX by 335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

