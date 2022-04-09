Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) PT Raised to $215.00 at Morgan Stanley

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.08.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $198.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 74.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.56. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.