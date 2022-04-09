CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $238.00 to $260.00. The stock had previously closed at $217.03, but opened at $226.15. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike shares last traded at $227.52, with a volume of 55,492 shares changing hands.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.03.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $2,141,231.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,747 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of -211.85 and a beta of 1.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

