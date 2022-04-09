CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 557,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,138,000 after acquiring an additional 188,953 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $218.21 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.03.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,747 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.