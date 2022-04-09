Critical Survey: Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) & Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) and Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaccinex has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Agile Therapeutics and Vaccinex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agile Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vaccinex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agile Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $3.38, suggesting a potential upside of 2,201.02%. Given Agile Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Agile Therapeutics is more favorable than Vaccinex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Vaccinex shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 68.6% of Vaccinex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and Vaccinex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agile Therapeutics -1,825.82% -376.29% -159.54% Vaccinex N/A -151.67% -112.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and Vaccinex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agile Therapeutics $4.10 million 4.83 -$74.89 million ($0.78) -0.19 Vaccinex $900,000.00 44.49 -$22.38 million ($0.79) -1.65

Vaccinex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agile Therapeutics. Vaccinex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agile Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vaccinex beats Agile Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agile Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

About Vaccinex (Get Rating)

Vaccinex, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, osteosarcoma, and melanoma. The company is also developing VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13 that is in preclinical development for the treatment of MS and for other autoimmune disorders; and VX25, a bi-specific molecule based on natural killer T (NKT) vaccine platform for the therapeutic application of NKT cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.