Critical Survey: SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) and Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) and Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and Orchard Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOPHiA GENETICS -182.14% -39.82% -32.83% Orchard Therapeutics N/A -57.19% -40.39%

29.1% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SOPHiA GENETICS and Orchard Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOPHiA GENETICS 0 0 4 0 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics 1 2 3 0 2.33

SOPHiA GENETICS presently has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 205.72%. Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,323.61%. Given Orchard Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orchard Therapeutics is more favorable than SOPHiA GENETICS.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and Orchard Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOPHiA GENETICS $40.45 million 10.59 -$73.68 million N/A N/A Orchard Therapeutics $1.67 million 54.11 -$144.58 million ($1.18) -0.61

SOPHiA GENETICS has higher revenue and earnings than Orchard Therapeutics.

Summary

SOPHiA GENETICS beats Orchard Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOPHiA GENETICS (Get Rating)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland.

About Orchard Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration. It provides Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral-based product for the treatment of adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID). The company's clinical development products comprise OTL-101 for the treatment of ADA-SCID; OTL-200 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; OTL-103 for the treatment of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; OTL-102 for X-linked chronic granulomatous disease; and OTL-300 for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Its preclinical programs include OTL-203 for mucopolysaccharidosis type I, OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type MPS-IIIA, and OTL-202 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. It has a strategic collaboration agreement with Pharming Group N.V. for research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of OTL-105, an investigational ex vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. The company was formerly known as Orchard Rx Limited. Orchard Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

