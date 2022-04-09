Critical Review: Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) vs. Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR)

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Angel Oak Mortgage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nam Tai Property $71.21 million 4.11 $15.69 million $1.03 7.25 Angel Oak Mortgage $60.56 million 6.93 $21.11 million N/A N/A

Angel Oak Mortgage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nam Tai Property.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nam Tai Property and Angel Oak Mortgage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A Angel Oak Mortgage 0 2 4 0 2.67

Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.63%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Nam Tai Property.

Profitability

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Angel Oak Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nam Tai Property 32.50% 18.60% 7.03% Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nam Tai Property Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.