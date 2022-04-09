Critical Comparison: Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) & Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN)

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Scheid Vineyards and Local Bounti, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A Local Bounti 0 0 3 0 3.00

Local Bounti has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 29.81%. Given Local Bounti’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than Scheid Vineyards.

Profitability

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and Local Bounti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scheid Vineyards 20.92% N/A N/A Local Bounti N/A -60.77% -23.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Local Bounti shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and Local Bounti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scheid Vineyards $62.74 million 0.25 -$4.72 million $14.89 1.19 Local Bounti $640,000.00 969.98 -$56.09 million N/A N/A

Scheid Vineyards has higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti.

Summary

Scheid Vineyards beats Local Bounti on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scheid Vineyards Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

Local Bounti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

