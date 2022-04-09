Critical Analysis: Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) & Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast N/A -59.31% -32.39% Fluence Energy N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Microvast and Fluence Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $151.98 million 10.97 -$206.48 million N/A N/A Fluence Energy $680.77 million 2.90 -$162.00 million N/A N/A

Fluence Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Microvast.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Microvast and Fluence Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 1 0 0 1.50 Fluence Energy 1 4 12 0 2.65

Microvast presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.11%. Fluence Energy has a consensus target price of $37.86, suggesting a potential upside of 228.05%. Given Fluence Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than Microvast.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Fluence Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fluence Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fluence Energy beats Microvast on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microvast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc. provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

