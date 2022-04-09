Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Receives $18.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of CRCT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.43. 140,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,769. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.51 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cricut will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,427 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $407,205.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 1,638,436 shares of company stock valued at $25,110,783 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cricut by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

