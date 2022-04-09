Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.62

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.62 and traded as high as $7.95. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 73,077 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 368.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 996.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 46,957 shares during the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and/or fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and brokerage activities.

