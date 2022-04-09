Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Crescent Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States.

