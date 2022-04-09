Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TOL. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $44.84 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.65.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,437,000 after buying an additional 100,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,938,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,995,000 after purchasing an additional 181,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,852,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,132,000 after acquiring an additional 164,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $80,354,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

