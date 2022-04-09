Credit Suisse Group Cuts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $372.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $412.00 to $372.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point downgraded MarketAxess from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $391.00.

Shares of MKTX opened at $281.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $279.43 and a 1 year high of $546.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.69.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 41.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

