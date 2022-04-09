Cormark Downgrades Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) to Market Perform

Cormark downgraded shares of Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:KRR opened at C$6.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28. Karora Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.03 and a 52 week high of C$6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.66.

Karora Resources ( TSE:KRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$66.97 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Karora Resources will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Karora Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.