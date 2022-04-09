Coreto Market Cap Tops $2.27 Million (COR)

Coreto (COR) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Coreto has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $9,302.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coreto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Coreto has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coreto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00046005 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.53 or 0.07573659 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,345.65 or 0.99831525 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coreto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.